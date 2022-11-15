Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2018 file photo, people light candles at a makeshift memorial outside...
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2018 file photo, people light candles at a makeshift memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting days earlier in Parkland, Fla.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second-largest school district was fired following a late-night motion brought up by a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following a grand jury report into the Parkland school massacre.

Broward school board member Daniel Foganholi brought up the measure, which wasn’t on the agenda, on Monday night.

The board voted 5-4 to fire Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who didn’t hold the post at the time of the 2018 shooting. Cartwright didn’t comment about the firing.

The four dissenting members included two who lost family members in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Four of the five appointees will be gone next week, replaced by elected board members.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa to receive $6.17 million in settlement over Google’s location tracking
We are expecting clouds to build today ahead of the next system that'll move in Tuesday and...
The season’s first accumulating snow moves in Tuesday
Child care workers in Iowa are speaking out after it was announced the state passed on a...
Iowa child care workers express concern after state loses out on $30 million in funding
TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are...
Head North if you are looking for a ‘True’ career
Surveillance video from shooting inside Taboo Nightclub.
Jury views video of killing inside Taboo Nightclub on day one of testimony

Latest News

More COVID-19 booster shots could prevent thousands of pediatric hospitalizations and millions...
COVID boosters could prevent thousands of pediatric hospitalizations, study says
Univ. of Northern Iowa sheltered in place at hotel during shooting at Univ. of Virginia
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Trump prepares to launch third campaign for the White House
Deputies say the suspect, described as a 37-year-old military veteran, came into the business...
Suspect detained after deadly shootout at Ariz. business
University of Virginia students participate in a vigil in response to shootings that happened...
Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath