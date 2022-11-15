Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.(Public Domain Pictures)
By WTOC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC/Gray News) – A 2-year-old died at a hotel in South Carolina Saturday, according to the Beaufort Police Department.

Authorities say officers were called to respond to the Country Inn and Suites after reports of a 5-year-old walking around the hotel alone.

While responding, police also found the child’s 2-year-old brother at the bottom of the hotel pool.

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.

The children’s mother was found in a hotel room.

Police said the 5-year-old and an infant were taken in by the department of social services.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa to receive $6.17 million in settlement over Google’s location tracking
We are expecting clouds to build today ahead of the next system that'll move in Tuesday and...
The season’s first accumulating snow moves in Tuesday
Child care workers in Iowa are speaking out after it was announced the state passed on a...
Iowa child care workers express concern after state loses out on $30 million in funding
TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are...
Head North if you are looking for a ‘True’ career
Surveillance video from shooting inside Taboo Nightclub.
Jury views video of killing inside Taboo Nightclub on day one of testimony

Latest News

Univ. of Northern Iowa sheltered in place at hotel during shooting at Univ. of Virginia
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Trump prepares to launch third campaign for the White House
Deputies say the suspect, described as a 37-year-old military veteran, came into the business...
Suspect detained after deadly shootout at Ariz. business
University of Virginia students participate in a vigil in response to shootings that happened...
Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Russian strikes reported in cities across Ukraine