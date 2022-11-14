Show You Care
Williamsburg rallies around classmate suffering from traumatic brain injury

By Jack Lido
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kinsley Provin was missing from the Williamsburg crowd at the UNI-Dome on Saturday. She’s been recovering from a brain injury since a car accident on September 21. Many of her cognitive abilities, including her speech, haven’t returned yet. Junior Kyler Provin played with his sister on his mind.

“At the start it was kind of hard to get hyped up for the game,” Kyler said. “We’re shooting to win the state championship here and it’s hard knowing that she’s not gonna be able to be here to see this happen.”

Kinsley’s father, Jeremy, was in the crowd, and so were dozens wearing shirts dedicated to Kinsley.

“It’s everything,” Jeremy said on the support they’ve received.

Players wore a “KP” sticker on their helmets. Kinsley is at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha.

“It’s so overwhelming, we’ve received so much support and it means the world to us,” Jeremy said. “It’s really what has gotten us through these tough times.”

The football family at Williamsburg is tight. Jeremy played under Williamsburg coach Curt Ritchie when he was at English Valleys. The Provins lean on that connection when they are apart.

“We’re kind of a family separated I’m at home with the two boys,” Jeremy said. “My wife (Amy) is with Kinsley full time.”

A family friend set up a GoFundMe for the Provin family to help cover medical expenses. Kinsley has no physical injuries outside of her brain, but it’ll still be a long road to recovery. Her parents say she’s on her way, slowly, moving through states of responsiveness.

“We’ve seen fantastic improvement in the last two weeks. She’s able to communicate through cue cards, yes/no questions, sequencing putting things together,” Jeremy said

Kinsley mother said Kinsley was able to watch the Williamsburg game on the computer.

