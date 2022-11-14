Show You Care
Trial for man charged in deadly Cedar Rapids nightclub mass shooting begins

Opening statements began Monday in the trial for one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids.
Opening statements began Monday in the trial for one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Opening statements began Monday in the trial for one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids.

Three people were killed and nine others were injured in the shooting at the Taboo nightclub in April.

Dimione Walker is charged with first degree murder. Investigators said Walker shot and killed Michael Valentine inside the club. Walker then fled to Chicago where he was later arrested.

Defense lawyers said Walker fired his gun in self defense.

Prosecutors called their first witness, the owner of the night club and played surveillance video from inside the nightclub at the time of the shooting.

The state then called their next witness, a man who was a friend of Valentine’s. He was standing next to him when the shooting took place.

The trial is expected to last five days with more than 30 witnesses.

Timothy Rush is the other man charged in the shooting. Rush is charged with 2 counts of second degree murder for the deaths of Nicole Owens, and Marvin Cox.

Court documents show Rush fired “intentionally and indiscriminately.”

However, they also show he started shooting after someone else fired first.

