Teen who admitted to killing alleged rapist to be in court Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An 18-year-old in Iowa who admitted to killing the person she said raped and sex trafficked her will return to court on Friday.

Pieper Lewis faces charges after leaving the residential facility she was sentenced to in Des Moines earlier this month.

Investigators said Lewis cut off her ankle GPS monitor and escaped during her work release. She was booked into jail a few days later.

A judge granted her a deferred judgment and five years probation in September after she pleaded guilty to killing Zachary Brooks when she was 15 years old.

She said the 35-year-old raped her several times and trafficked her. Lewis now faces 20 years in prison for violating her probation.

Civil rights attorney Alfredo Parrish said that’s one of three options a judge could consider.

“A deferred judgment – the second would be a suspended sentence, the third would be a form of incarceration,” Parrish said.

Lewis’ attorneys could also bring a plan to the judge. The judge doesn’t have to accept it, but that’s an option as well.

Lewis’ hearing is set for Friday.

