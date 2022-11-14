Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Teen who admitted to killing alleged rapist to be in court Friday

This week, an 18-year-old in Iowa who admitted to killing the person she said raped and sex trafficked her will return to court.
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An 18-year-old in Iowa who admitted to killing the person she said raped and sex trafficked her will return to court on Friday.

Pieper Lewis faces charges after leaving the residential facility she was sentenced to in Des Moines earlier this month.

Investigators said Lewis cut off her ankle GPS monitor and escaped during her work release. She was booked into jail a few days later.

A judge granted her a deferred judgment and five years probation in September after she pleaded guilty to killing Zachary Brooks when she was 15 years old.

She said the 35-year-old raped her several times and trafficked her. Lewis now faces 20 years in prison for violating her probation.

Civil rights attorney Alfredo Parrish said that’s one of three options a judge could consider.

“A deferred judgment – the second would be a suspended sentence, the third would be a form of incarceration,” Parrish said.

Lewis’ attorneys could also bring a plan to the judge. The judge doesn’t have to accept it, but that’s an option as well.

Lewis’ hearing is set for Friday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi-trucks sit damaged along U.S. Highway 20 after a collision between them on Saturday,...
Collision between two semis in Buchanan County injures two
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street
Firefighters from multiple agencies battle a fire in downtown Washington on Saturday, Nov. 12,...
Crews battle fire in Washington
Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey

Latest News

True North has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are...
Head North if you are looking for a ‘True’ career
President Joe Biden is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in person, for the first time...
Biden to meet with Chinese President for first time as president
Almost a week after election day, we now know the Democratic Party will keep control of the...
Democrats stay in control of Senate after midterm elections
The Biden administration is expected to decide soon whether to extend the COVID-19 public...
Biden to decide on possible extension for COVID-19 public health emergency
A Dubuque library will offer a free food pantry this holiday season.
Dubuque library to offer food pantry for holiday season