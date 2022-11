CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It should come as no surprise but snow is on the way to eastern Iowa. Tonight snow develops becoming more widespread for the Tuesday morning commute. Watch out for slick spots and stretches on area roadways and make sure to slow down. Accumulations by Wednesday evening will likely fall into a 1-3″ range with additional snow arriving Thursday into Friday. Have a great night.

