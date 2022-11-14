Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

The season’s first accumulating snow moves in Tuesday

The first accumulating snowfall of the season comes our way beginning early Tuesday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first accumulating snowfall of the season comes our way beginning early Tuesday morning.

After midnight, snow will spread our way, likely becoming widespread by Tuesday’s morning commute.

There was some snowfall over the weekend, but it didn’t cause any issues. Accumulation is possible with Tuesday’s snowfall and due to recent cold weather, slick spots on roads cannot be ruled out.

“It’s been cold since Friday,” TV9 Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara said. “So the whole, ‘melt on contact’ thing is probably not going to happen with this. It’s been cold enough for long enough to get some of those surface temperatures down, which means we’re probably going to see some of it accumulate.

The system for Tuesday and Wednesday will also be a prolonged one, likely resulting in a 1-3″ snowfall for many by the time it wraps up on Wednesday evening.

Another push of Arctic air is likely Thursday into Friday, which may bring us another round of scattered snow. In addition, the season’s first below zero wind chills may occur Friday morning.

We are expecting clouds to build today ahead of the next system that'll move in Tuesday and...
We are expecting clouds to build today ahead of the next system that'll move in Tuesday and Wednesday. That system still has a good potential for the season's first actual accumulation, generally of 1-3". Look for this to start early tomorrow morning, ballpark it at 5 or 6am.(KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi-trucks sit damaged along U.S. Highway 20 after a collision between them on Saturday,...
Collision between two semis in Buchanan County injures two
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street
Firefighters from multiple agencies battle a fire in downtown Washington on Saturday, Nov. 12,...
Crews battle fire in Washington
Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online
Light snow may develop in Central Iowa on Monday.
Monday mostly quiet before light snow chance

Latest News

Opening statements began Monday in the trial for one of the men charged in a deadly mass...
Trial for man charged in deadly Cedar Rapids nightclub mass shooting begins
Iowa to receive $6.17 million in settlement over Google’s location tracking
The first accumulating snowfall of the season comes our way beginning early Tuesday morning.
First Alert Forecast - 11/14
A Dubuque library will offer a free food pantry this holiday season.
Dubuque library accepting donations for free food pantry for holiday season