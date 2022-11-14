The season’s first accumulating snow moves in Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first accumulating snowfall of the season comes our way beginning early Tuesday morning.

After midnight, snow will spread our way, likely becoming widespread by Tuesday’s morning commute.

There was some snowfall over the weekend, but it didn’t cause any issues. Accumulation is possible with Tuesday’s snowfall and due to recent cold weather, slick spots on roads cannot be ruled out.

“It’s been cold since Friday,” TV9 Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara said. “So the whole, ‘melt on contact’ thing is probably not going to happen with this. It’s been cold enough for long enough to get some of those surface temperatures down, which means we’re probably going to see some of it accumulate.

The system for Tuesday and Wednesday will also be a prolonged one, likely resulting in a 1-3″ snowfall for many by the time it wraps up on Wednesday evening.

Another push of Arctic air is likely Thursday into Friday, which may bring us another round of scattered snow. In addition, the season’s first below zero wind chills may occur Friday morning.

We are expecting clouds to build today ahead of the next system that'll move in Tuesday and Wednesday. That system still has a good potential for the season's first actual accumulation, generally of 1-3". Look for this to start early tomorrow morning, ballpark it at 5 or 6am. (KCRG)

