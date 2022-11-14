Show You Care
The season’s first accumulating snow moves in tomorrow

Plan on a chilly and cloudy November day. Snow is on the way tomorrow!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on clouds to slowly roll our way through the day, resulting in mostly cloudy conditions. Highs will generally be in the mid-30s over much of the area with the wind remaining fairly light. After midnight, snow will spread our way, likely becoming widespread by tomorrow’s morning commute. Accumulation is possible and due to recent cold weather, slick spots on roads cannot be ruled out. This system for tomorrow and Wednesday will be a prolonged one, likely resulting in a 1-3″ snowfall for many by the time it wraps up on Wednesday evening. Another push of Arctic air is likely Thursday into Friday, which may bring us another round of scattered snow. In addition, the season’s first below zero wind chills may occur Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

