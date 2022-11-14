Show You Care
Police: Toddler found dead after Walcott house fire

Police chief says a woman and baby are hospitalized
A toddler was found dead following a mobile home fire early Monday in Walcott, police said.
A toddler was found dead following a mobile home fire early Monday in Walcott, police said.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST
WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - A toddler was found dead following a mobile home fire early Monday in Walcott, police said.

Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call at 2:38 a.m. for a fire at Walcott Estates mobile home park, police said in a media release sent just before 10 p.m. Monday.

Walcott and Blue Grass fire departments responded to the fire. Police said a 2-year-old was found dead in a back bedroom.

Police Chief Jeff Blake said Tuesday that a woman and a 7-month-old child were hospitalized following the fire. Three other people who were also in the home are OK, he added.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is still under investigation by the Iowa State Fire Marshall, police said.

