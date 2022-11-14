Monday mostly quiet before light snow chance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The work week starts off quietly, but the chance for accumulating snow arrives soon after.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight into Monday, with lows in the low 20s and highs in the upper 30s. A little bit of light snow could clip the northwest zone in the afternoon, but most of the activity should hold off until later.

The chance for more widespread snow develops Monday night, spreading across the area on Tuesday. Snow remains possible through Wednesday, with flurries or light snow showers a slight chance on Thursday. Total accumulation will likely fall into a 1 to 3 inch range over a 36-hour period. The good news: the long-duration, and temperatures near or just above freezing, could mean that impacts to area roadways may be limited with much of the accumulation on grassier surfaces. That being said, as it is the first more widespread snow potential, make sure to use caution if driving during any bursts of snow.

A few snow showers are possible Thursday as even cold air pours into the Midwest. Temperatures late in the week dip into just the 20s for highs as a result, with single digits overnight.

By the end of the 9-day forecast, a modest warm-up is possible.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.