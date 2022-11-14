Show You Care
Jury views video of killing inside Taboo Nightclub on day one of testimony

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Testimony began Monday in the trial of Dimione Walker. Walker is accused of shooting and killing Michael Valentine inside Taboo Nightclub in downtown Cedar Rapids. The April shooting killed three people and injured nine, Walker is being charged in one of the murders.

Walker’s defense team plans to argue that he killed Valentine in self defense. In her opening statement Walker’s attorney claimed Valentine shot him in 2016 while Walker sat in his car. It’s a case she said police tried to investigate but Walker would not tell police who shot him.

”We believe the evidence will show that Dimione Walker believed that Michael Valentine intended to cause him great harm or kill him, and that Dimione reacted to seeing Michael Valentine appear at the club in the only way he felt he could,” said Sarah Hradek, Walker’s Defense Attorney.

The state’s first witness was the owner of Taboo Nightclub. He said the bar had several surveillance cameras and was busy the night of the shooting. It was mostly full of regular customers he recognized.

”I would say just about everybody in that video were normal patrons,” said Modteets Williams, Owner of Taboo Nightclub.

The jury also heard from Valentine’s friend who was with him the night of the shooting. He identified Valentine in the surveillance video as it was being shown to the jury. After the shooting he said he checked on his friend.

“I don’t remember too much of the night though but I remember going to the body to kind of like see if he was breathing still, said Morris Williams, Valentine’s friend.

Video shows Walker shooting Valentine multiple times at point blank range. Valentine did not appear to have a gun.

The jury then heard from a few members of law enforcement who responded to the scene and investigated the shooting. That included Sergeant Matthew Gorman from the Cedar Rapids Police Department. He was on scene shortly after the shooting and located Valentine inside on the floor.

”He was in a large pool of blood, his eyes were open and he obviously was not breathing,” said Sgt. Gorman.

The jury also saw pictures taken by investigators from inside the club, those included images of Valentine’s body.

Monday afternoon the pool camera inside the courtroom inadvertently showed the jury. The judge instructed cameras be shut off for the remainder of the day. The trial will continue Tuesday.

