Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Iowa child care workers express concern after state loses out on $30 million in funding

Child care workers in Iowa are speaking out after it was announced the state passed on a federal grant worth $30 million.
By WOI
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Child care workers in Iowa are speaking out after it was announced the state passed on a federal grant worth $30 million.

The Governor’s office did not submit the application for these funds, in part because it required a $3 million dollar match from state funds.

Jillian Hernik, with the Iowa Association for the Education of Young Children, said her biggest worry is not being able to pay people working in child care a living wage.

COVID relief funds have helped staff more centers, but those funds will end in fiscal year 2024.

Child care workers are concerned that without consistent funding, staffing levels and child care overall in Iowa will suffer.

“We’re going to revert right back to the childcare crisis,” Henrik said. “We will lose people in the field again.”

Hernik also said this funding would have gone toward increasing the quality of child care, improving skills of child care providers, and to help young mothers.

Governor Reynolds’ office released a statement saying nearly $175 million in federal funding is still available through the Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi-trucks sit damaged along U.S. Highway 20 after a collision between them on Saturday,...
Collision between two semis in Buchanan County injures two
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street
Firefighters from multiple agencies battle a fire in downtown Washington on Saturday, Nov. 12,...
Crews battle fire in Washington
Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey

Latest News

True North has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are...
Head North if you are looking for a ‘True’ career
President Joe Biden is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in person, for the first time...
Biden to meet with Chinese President for first time as president
Almost a week after election day, we now know the Democratic Party will keep control of the...
Democrats stay in control of Senate after midterm elections
The Biden administration is expected to decide soon whether to extend the COVID-19 public...
Biden to decide on possible extension for COVID-19 public health emergency
A Dubuque library will offer a free food pantry this holiday season.
Dubuque library to offer food pantry for holiday season