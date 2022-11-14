Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

International Food Festival caps off two week long food drive

Thousands of healthcare workers came together to fight hunger and food insecurity in their community with a food drive and benefit event in Cedar Falls.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thousands of healthcare workers worked together to fight hunger and food insecurity in their community with a food drive and benefit event in Cedar Falls.

According to Feeding America, one in fourteen people in Iowa faces hunger. That’s what these healthcare workers were hoping to combat, with the annual Cedar Valley International Food Tasting event marking the end of a food drive that ended today.

People could buy a ticket to enjoy food from cultures across the world. There were homemade meals of food from India, Bosnia, the Philippines, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Italy, and Croatia.

Chitra Reddy, the event’s founder, said that she was inspired to start this event after learning about the challenges children can face in having a stable source of food.

“I think, you know, when my kids were in elementary school and when I found out that kids, you know, have food insecurity, especially on the weekends and holidays, I couldn’t believe it,” Reddy said. “And I thought I can’t just sit. I have to do something.”

The event typically raises between $15,000 to $20,000 for the Cedar Valley Food Bank.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
Firefighters from multiple agencies battle a fire in downtown Washington on Saturday, Nov. 12,...
Crews battle fire in Washington
Brian Morgan from Plainfield IL was one of the individuals charged for his role in the...
Six people charged with video gaming machine thefts in Illinois
Jonathan Esparza
Police find vehicle of missing New Hampton man
Pieper Lewis
Trauma expert said more chances needed for a Des Moines woman who killed a man she said raped her repeatedly

Latest News

Williamsburg rallies around classmate suffering from a traumatic brain injury
Williamsburg rallies around classmate suffering from a traumatic brain injury
Burned area at Mission of Hope.
Cedar Rapids’ ‘Mission of Hope’ food pantry recovering after fire
Univ. of Iowa Dance "Unfinished"
UI Dance Gala’s piece ‘Unfinished’ inspired by personal story of schizophrenia diagnosis
Rep. Ashley Hinson.
Rep. Hinson looks ahead to second Congressional term