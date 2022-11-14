International Food Festival caps off two week long food drive

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thousands of healthcare workers worked together to fight hunger and food insecurity in their community with a food drive and benefit event in Cedar Falls.

According to Feeding America, one in fourteen people in Iowa faces hunger. That’s what these healthcare workers were hoping to combat, with the annual Cedar Valley International Food Tasting event marking the end of a food drive that ended today.

People could buy a ticket to enjoy food from cultures across the world. There were homemade meals of food from India, Bosnia, the Philippines, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Italy, and Croatia.

Chitra Reddy, the event’s founder, said that she was inspired to start this event after learning about the challenges children can face in having a stable source of food.

“I think, you know, when my kids were in elementary school and when I found out that kids, you know, have food insecurity, especially on the weekends and holidays, I couldn’t believe it,” Reddy said. “And I thought I can’t just sit. I have to do something.”

The event typically raises between $15,000 to $20,000 for the Cedar Valley Food Bank.

