Head North if you are looking for a ‘True’ career

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - True North has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce.

“We have a variety of positions, from entry level service managers to experienced account managers, all the way to I.T., application developers and even some marketing,” said Derik Gogg, Talent Acquisition Specialist, True North.

While most companies are looking to fill jobs, True North said it is looking to give people a career.

“We can find a place where you can fit into the culture and succeed here,” Abby Scheitlin, Transportation Benefits Consultant, said. “I did not have any experience in this industry when I started here, I just knew I wanted to be at True North.”

Despite titles, Abby said her job can be explained very simply.

“My main focus is helping people find solutions to their problems,” she said.

Employees have a modern and relaxed working atmosphere indoors and outdoors. Employees who may be feeling stressed can spend some time in the relaxing Butterfly Room. They can also raise their desk if they are tired of sitting and need to stretch their legs. They can also stop by the break room and get a free cup of freshly-brewed ground coffee.

Company culture is something they say they take pride in.

“The perks I love the most are the employee engagement and the events,” Gogg said. “From concerts to, we have chili cook-offs, to food trucks in the summer come out to our office.”

“I love the people the most,” Scheitlin said. “There are a lot of perks working here, we have indoor parking, there is always some sort of fun stuff going on, we have volunteer paid time off, so you get paid to volunteer, to help out in the community, I think that’s really cool.”

They also have remote and hybrid jobs available.

“We are looking for growth-minded individuals, we are all about learning,” Gogg added. “We have a learning development team that helps people with professional growth as well as personal, anyone who is looking to better themselves.”

They want people who want to take pride in their work.

“We work really well, we work really hard, and at the end of the day you go home feeling as though you accomplished something,” Gogg added.

For positions that require licensing, they help people get licensed and pay the fees associated with it. They are ranked one of the top 30 insurance brokers by industry professionals. They are looking to double their workforce in the next five years.

To apply - visit https://truenorthcompanies.com/about-truenorth/careers/

