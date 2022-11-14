Dubuque library accepting donations for free food pantry for holiday season

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque is offering a free food pantry this holiday season.

KDTH reports the pantry kicks off Monday and will be available during regular library hours from Nov. 14 through Dec. 30.

The library, located at 360 W. 11th Street, is taking donations for canned and dry packaged goods. It is also taking new and unopened personal hygiene items.

