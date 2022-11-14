Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Dubuque library accepting donations for free food pantry for holiday season

A Dubuque library will offer a free food pantry this holiday season.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque is offering a free food pantry this holiday season.

KDTH reports the pantry kicks off Monday and will be available during regular library hours from Nov. 14 through Dec. 30.

The library, located at 360 W. 11th Street, is taking donations for canned and dry packaged goods. It is also taking new and unopened personal hygiene items.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi-trucks sit damaged along U.S. Highway 20 after a collision between them on Saturday,...
Collision between two semis in Buchanan County injures two
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street
Firefighters from multiple agencies battle a fire in downtown Washington on Saturday, Nov. 12,...
Crews battle fire in Washington
Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey