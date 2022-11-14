Show You Care
Cedar Rapids’ ‘Mission of Hope’ food pantry recovering after fire

A non-profit in Cedar Rapids is recovering after a fire that has impacted how it carries out its mission.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mission of Hope is cleaning up after a fire on Friday damaged the church that houses the food pantry.

Staff believe that the fire started on the porch.

“It was just beginning to burn through the ceiling into our food pantry,” Kim Reem, executive director at the organization, said, referring to the building’s basement as the pantry’s location.

“I think if the fire had burned another 15, 20 minutes, we would be talking about maybe complete loss of the food pantry,“ Reem said.

And while the fire was relatively small, the smoke damage was extensive. Reem estimates the pantry lost “maybe 40%” of its inventory.

“It’s been a rough year for food pantries all across our state. So we’re not alone in the fact that, you know, we were limited in our resources to begin with, but definitely we are pretty much down to things that are canned or sealed,” Reem said.

“We lost our mac and cheese meals. We lost produce. We lost our bakery items such as bread and, you know, bagels and English muffins and things like that. We lost all of our dried pasta. So we have spaghetti sauce now, but we don’t have the noodles to go with it,” Reem added.

Reem is grateful the fire wasn’t larger and hopeful that the community helps the pantry recover.

Donations are accepted at Mission of Hope, 1700 B Ave NE, during their regular hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

