Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Billionaire Jeff Bezos says he wants to give most of his money to charity

The Amazon founder said he's giving away most of his money during his lifetime. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said he plans to give away most of his fortune during his lifetime.

Bezos said he wants to devote the bulk of his $124 billion net worth to fighting climate change and supporting people who can work to unify humanity.

This marks the first time he’s has announced plans to give away much of his wealth.

Bezos has taken criticism in the past for not signing The Giving Pledge - the promise by hundreds of the richest people in the world to donate most of their wealth to charitable causes.

He said legendary singer Dolly Parton stands as a shining example of someone with capacity to bring people together to help solve challenges.

Parton is the most recent recipient of the Bezos Courage and Civility award, which comes with a $100 million grant.

Bezos is ranked as the fourth-wealthiest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

He serves as Amazon’s executive chair after stepping down from the company’s CEO role in 2021.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two semi-trucks sit damaged along U.S. Highway 20 after a collision between them on Saturday,...
Collision between two semis in Buchanan County injures two
Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on a Phoenix street. Police estimated the...
Newborn found dead on Phoenix street
Firefighters from multiple agencies battle a fire in downtown Washington on Saturday, Nov. 12,...
Crews battle fire in Washington
Police are working to identify two suspects, a man and a woman, allegedly involved in an...
Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online
A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey

Latest News

President Joe Biden will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping for their first in-person...
Biden talks Taiwan with Xi in effort to avoid ‘conflict’
True North has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are...
Head North if you are looking for a ‘True’ career
Jose Irizarry, a once-standout DEA agent sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for...
DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid ‘unwinnable war’
President Joe Biden is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in person, for the first time...
Biden to meet with Chinese President for first time as president