Williamsburg keeps undefeated season alive, takes down Wahlert Catholic’s in the state semis

By Jack Lido
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a loss in the 2021 state semifinals, the Williamsburg Raiders have been on a mission.

Williamsburg hasn’t dropped a game since they lost to West Lyon 20-14. Quarterback Carson Huedepohl has been a big reason why.

“it’s really special being able to get a shot at (a championship),” Huedepohl said. “It’s a big thing for our community and us and coach (Curt Ritchie).”

Huedepohl threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went to junior Derek Weisskopf.

“we believe we are the best team in the state and I think we proved that today,” said Weisskopf. “We’re gonna know this Friday who is the best team in the state”

The Raiders will take on Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in Friday’s 2A state finals, looking for their first ever state football championship.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

