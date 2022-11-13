Show You Care
Mount Vernon buckles down on defense, advances to 3A state finals

By Jack Lido
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mustangs only needed two touchdowns, because they only allowed two field goals.

No. 2 seed Mount Vernon moved to 11-0 after their 14-6 win over No. 3 seed Humboldt.

Henry Ryan gained 104 yards on the ground and recorded an interception.

“Every day getting one percent better,” Ryan said on his team’s success. “We love each other, we work for our brothers next to us, just the comradery we have, the chemistry we have, that’s what has gotten us here.”

