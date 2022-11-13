Show You Care
Linn County hosts Quadball tournament

People play a game called "quadball" in Linn County on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
People play a game called "quadball" in Linn County on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.(Mollie Swayne/KCRG)
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Linn County park is hosting the U.S. Quadball Midwest Regional Tournament this weekend. But, what is Quadball?

“It did used to be called Quidditch. So, many years ago, we were formed, we were inspired by the Harry Potter series,” Jeremy Schleicher, Championship Events Manager for U.S. Quadball, said. “It’s a kind of mixture of handball and dodgeball and rugby.”

Schleicher said the name changed for a couple of different reasons.

“One, of course, was to just represent the growth in our sport and to give it more legitimacy. Another is to really take more control over the rights to the sport, to be able to sell more merchandise,” Schleicher said. “Lastly, we are a fully mixed-gender sport. We believe that the players are the gender that they identify as. And the author of Harry Potter doesn’t necessarily sync with those views sometimes.”

Riley Usami, a sophomore at Creighton University, played in this weekend’s tournament.

“I did alright,” Usami said of his performance in his team’s game against Minnesota.

He had more praise for the other players on his team.

“I think we did really good, really good on defense,” Usami said.

For Usami, Quadball is a mental game.

“Usually what makes a good Quadball player, either beating or chasing, is how smart they are and how they can affect the game mentally by implementing strategies,” Usami said.

It’s a sport he never thought he’d play.

“Originally, I played basketball, like throughout my entire like childhood growing up. So I thought I’d play basketball,” Usami said.

However, it’s one that he now loves.

“The family sense that I get from all my teammates is what makes me come back every day,” Usami said.

The tournament continues on Sunday at Tuma Sports Complex.

