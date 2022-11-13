Show You Care
Kunc, Osummiyi spark Iowa State’s 80-43 win over NC A&T

Aljaz Kunc scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Osun Osummiyi added 16 points and Iowa...
Aljaz Kunc scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Osun Osummiyi added 16 points and Iowa State cruised to an 80-43 win over North Carolina A&T.(Iowa State Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Aljaz Kunc scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Osun Osummiyi added 16 points and Iowa State cruised to an 80-43 win over North Carolina A&T.

Kunc scored 12 points in the first half when the Cyclones took a 39-16 lead. It was 20-12 when the Aggies made their last field goal, getting outscored 19-4.

The Aggies shot even worse in the second half (24%) and finished with 19 turnovers and was a minus 19 on the boards, including a 17-5 difference on the offensive end. Kam Woods led the Aggies with 17 points

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

