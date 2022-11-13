Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Kherson celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding

Kherson celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding
Kherson celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Kherson are celebrating for a third straight day the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation of the southern Ukrainian city. Yet even as they rejoice, authorities are taking stock of the huge extent of the damage left behind by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. A jubilant crowd gathered in Kherson’s main square Sunday, despite the distant thumps of artillery fire that could be heard as Ukrainian forces pressed on to push out Moscow’s invasion force.

Kherson, however, still lacks electricity and running water and has shortages of food and medicine. Residents said Russian troops plundered the city, carting away loot as they withdrew last week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
Firefighters from multiple agencies battle a fire in downtown Washington on Saturday, Nov. 12,...
Crews battle fire in Washington
Brian Morgan from Plainfield IL was one of the individuals charged for his role in the...
Six people charged with video gaming machine thefts in Illinois
Jonathan Esparza
Police find vehicle of missing New Hampton man
Pieper Lewis
Trauma expert said more chances needed for a Des Moines woman who killed a man she said raped her repeatedly

Latest News

A memorial to the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, in Newtown, Conn.,...
Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed
Police vehicles and ambulances are parked at the site of an explosion on Istanbul's popular...
Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt
This image released by Marvel Studios shows a scene from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
‘Black Panther’ sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022
Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants
Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants
A new survey details the most regretted college majors.
Survey details the most regretted college majors