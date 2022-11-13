Show You Care
Democrats retain control of Senate after projected Nevada win

FILE- In this July 9, 2018, file photo, the U.S. Capitol dome is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)(AP)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KCRG) - The Democratic Party will retain control of the U.S. Senate with at least 50 seats after additional vote counts from Nevada put their candidate ahead.

The projection was called by ABC News and CNN during the 8 o’clock hour. This was based on a projection of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto as the winner in Nevada, keeping that seat for the Democratic Party.

With 50 seats in the upper chamber of Congress, Vice President Kamala Harris serves as the tie-breaking vote in case of a 50-50 tie. One Senate seat is yet to be decided in Georgia, where Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock will face Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a run-off election in December.

Control of the U.S. House of Representatives is yet to be decided.

