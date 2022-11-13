Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Czinano, Clark help No. 4 Iowa defeat Drake 92-86 in OT

Monika Czinano scored 36 points and Caitlin Clark added 28 to help No. 4 Iowa beat Drake 92-86...
Monika Czinano scored 36 points and Caitlin Clark added 28 to help No. 4 Iowa beat Drake 92-86 in overtime on Sunday(Iowa Athletics)
By JOHN BOHNENKAMP
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Monika Czinano scored 36 points and Caitlin Clark added 28 to help No. 4 Iowa beat Drake 92-86 in overtime on Sunday.

Czinano and Clark scored all but two of the Hawkeyes’ points in overtime as Iowa outscored the Bulldogs 10-4.  Czinano, who led the nation in field-goal percentage the last two seasons, was 14 of 21 from the field. Clark, a unanimous preseason Associated Press All-American, struggled with her shooting, finishing 9 of 28 from the field.

Katie Dinnebier led Drake with 24 points. All five Drake starters scored in double figures.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple in Hawaii are sharing their adoption story after beginning their journey in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: Couple welcomes baby girl after 5-year adoption journey
Firefighters from multiple agencies battle a fire in downtown Washington on Saturday, Nov. 12,...
Crews battle fire in Washington
Brian Morgan from Plainfield IL was one of the individuals charged for his role in the...
Six people charged with video gaming machine thefts in Illinois
Jonathan Esparza
Police find vehicle of missing New Hampton man
Pieper Lewis
Trauma expert said more chances needed for a Des Moines woman who killed a man she said raped her repeatedly

Latest News

Players for the Iowa Hawkeyes hoist the Heartland Trophy in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov....
DeJean’s big plays help Iowa top Wisconsin, 24-10
Iowa scores a school record 115 points in win over Evansville
Iowa scores a school record 115 points in win over Evansville
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Wisconsin, Iowa attempting to continue second-half surges
Tate Manahl, 8, of Cedar Falls, has been named this week's Kid Captain for when the Iowa...
Kid Captain makes Hawkeye Wave song selection