Czinano, Clark help No. 4 Iowa defeat Drake 92-86 in OT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Monika Czinano scored 36 points and Caitlin Clark added 28 to help No. 4 Iowa beat Drake 92-86 in overtime on Sunday.

Czinano and Clark scored all but two of the Hawkeyes’ points in overtime as Iowa outscored the Bulldogs 10-4. Czinano, who led the nation in field-goal percentage the last two seasons, was 14 of 21 from the field. Clark, a unanimous preseason Associated Press All-American, struggled with her shooting, finishing 9 of 28 from the field.

Katie Dinnebier led Drake with 24 points. All five Drake starters scored in double figures.

