Crews battle fire in Washington

Firefighters from multiple agencies battle a fire in downtown Washington on Saturday, Nov. 12,...
Firefighters from multiple agencies battle a fire in downtown Washington on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.(Courtesy: Washington Fire Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Washington worked to put out a fire in the city’s center on Saturday evening.

Reports of the fire, located in the 100 block of East Main Street, began in the 4 o’clock hour. A plume of smoke and flames were visible emitting from a building in the area. Firefighters were using hoses and a ladder truck to help put down the fire.

A view from the KCRG-TV9 CityCam in Washington of smoke and flames from a fire on East Main...
A view from the KCRG-TV9 CityCam in Washington of smoke and flames from a fire on East Main Street on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.(KCRG)

Officials said that six different fire departments were involved in putting out the flames.

City officials asked residents to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

