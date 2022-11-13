Collision between two semis in Buchanan County injures two

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt when one semi-truck crashed into another on Saturday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 1:40 a.m, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along U.S. Highway 20 at mile marker 261, which is near Independence. Deputies believe that one semi-truck traveling westbound on the highway collided with the rear of the trailer of another semi that was parked on the right-hand shoulder of the roadway. Both vehicles suffered significant damage, according to officials, leading to a multi-hour shutdown of the westbound lanes.

The drivers of both semis were injured and taken to the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. The nature of their injuries was not characterized by law enforcement.

The driver of the semi that deputies said hit the parked one was cited for failure to maintain control.

The Quasqueton Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

