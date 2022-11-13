Show You Care
Collision between two semis in Buchanan County injures two

Two semi-trucks sit damaged along U.S. Highway 20 after a collision between them on Saturday,...
Two semi-trucks sit damaged along U.S. Highway 20 after a collision between them on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.(Courtesy: Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt when one semi-truck crashed into another on Saturday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 1:40 a.m, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along U.S. Highway 20 at mile marker 261, which is near Independence. Deputies believe that one semi-truck traveling westbound on the highway collided with the rear of the trailer of another semi that was parked on the right-hand shoulder of the roadway. Both vehicles suffered significant damage, according to officials, leading to a multi-hour shutdown of the westbound lanes.

The drivers of both semis were injured and taken to the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. The nature of their injuries was not characterized by law enforcement.

The driver of the semi that deputies said hit the parked one was cited for failure to maintain control.

The Quasqueton Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

