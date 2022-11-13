A cold and dry start to Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s another cold morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures and wind chills in the teens and 20s. However, unlike yesterday, some are waking up to sunshine outside the window. Overall, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky today with more clouds than sun expected. Highs will be below normal once again in the mid-30s. Tonight will be very similar to last night with lows in the 20s.

More cloud cover is expected Monday with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 30s. Snow showers are expected to begin Monday night and continue Tuesday and Wednesday. Cold temperatures will accompany the snow with high temperatures staying in the 20s and 30s during the upcoming workweek.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.