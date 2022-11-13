Show You Care
Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — When U.S. President Joe Biden sits down with China’s Xi Jinping on Monday, don’t expect concessions from the U.S. side. There will be no real deliverables, which is government-speak for specific achievements. Don’t expect a cheery joint statement, either.

Instead, the two leaders will be circling each other to game out how to manage a relationship that the U.S. has determined poses the biggest economic and military threat. At the same time, U.S. officials have repeatedly stressed that they see the two countries’ interactions as one of competition — and that they want to avoid conflict.

