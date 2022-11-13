‘Bee’hind the scenes: Iowan prepares bees for winter

GILBERT, Iowa (KCCI) -Jamie Beyer has worked with bees for seven years, KCCI’s Zane Satre reported.

“To me, it’s all about seeing nature up close and personal,” Beyer said.

During warmer months, he harvests an average of 50 pounds of honey from each of his several dozen hives, but every fall, he starts preparing them for winter. These thousands of busy insects need protection from melting ice and snow.

“Moisture draining down on top of the bees when it’s really cold out will chill ‘em and kill ‘em,” Beyer said.

“I’ll also put a black box on the hive. the black box is for absorption of solar energy,” Beyer added. “On a sunny day, even when it’s 10 degrees out, the inside of the hive will be nice and warm.”

Outdoor pests also have to be accounted for.

“I put on the front of the hive what they call a mouse guard,” Beyer said. “It allows bees to go in and out, but it keeps the mice out.”

Besides those seasonal hazards, hives face an invasive parasite called a Varroa mite that weakens honeybees and spreads disease.

“That mite has been a problem for us beekeepers since the late 80s,” Beyer said.

Beyer uses an organic treatment to control mites in his hives, but there’s little he can do about existential threats to honeybees like pesticide usage and continued habitat loss.

“Plants that produce nectar and pollen,” Beyer said. “We’re losing a lot of those plants. As we become, as we plow up more ground, we take out more fence rows, as we mow the ditches, there’s less habitat.”

But on a recent October day, he was just trying to keep his bees from getting too riled up.

“Expect to get stung if you have bees,” Beyer said.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.