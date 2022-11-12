A wintery start to the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Our cold and gray weather pattern continues this morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 20s. There are even a few flurries outside the window to start our Saturday. Cold temperatures will stick around this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 30s along with isolated flurries and a mostly cloudy sky. Tonight’s temperatures are also going to be cold in the teens and 20s.

More sunshine is expected Sunday morning with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the 30s. Our next chance for precipitation is on Tuesday and Wednesday as a low pressure system and cold front move through the region.

