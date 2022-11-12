West Branch’s emotional season comes to an end, losing in the state semifinals

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Legendary head coach Butch Pedersen, diagnosed with blood cancer earlier this year, got to lead his Bears out of the tunnel at the UNI-Dome.

The Bears started hot, driving on defending champions Van Meter and kicking a 33-yard field goal to get on the board first.

But Van Meter was too much for the Bears to handle. eventually coming away with a 48-17 win.

“I am so proud of you guys. I love you guys,” Pedersen addressed his team postgame.

“They had a tremendous season,” Pedersen said later. “11-1 , district champion. We got back the final four. I am very proud of this team.

Quarterback Tye Hughes finished with 208 passing yards and two touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air.

“We wanted to win it all,” Hughes said. “It just meant a lot for us to have Coach Pedersen with us on the sideline. He hasn’t been able to be with us much the second half of the year so having him there meant a lot to all of us.”

