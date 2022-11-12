Weekend Chill

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The cold front responsible for showers and storms have moved well to the east. As we have felt behind it the cold air has arrived. With cold air in place, the atmosphere cannot hold as much moisture resulting in more clouds than sunshine. This holds through the weekend with highs in the 30s and lowers in the 20s. Scattered flurries are also possible tonight and Saturday. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

