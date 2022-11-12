Show You Care
Waterloo Salvation Army starts Red Kettle Campaign

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Salvation Army bells will now ring outside Waterloo and Cedar Falls stores as it kicks off its iconic Red Kettle Campaign.

The Waterloo/Cedar Falls Salvation Army started its campaign tonight at the Waterloo Black Hawks hockey game at Young Arena against the Tri-City Storm.

The money raised helps fund for toys, food, and other aid for more than 1,200 people in the Cedar Valley.

Salvation Army Major Martin Thies said “All the funds raised during the Christmas and during the holiday season we actually spend all year long for all of our programs our shelter and emergency assistance and our food programs actually so it has a big impact and it’s super important for this community.”

The Red Kettle Campaign is scheduled to end on Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Husband shares update on Marion woman recovering from near-fatal accident
West Branch’s emotional season comes to an end, losing in the state semifinals
Iowa City Police cars now include 988 suicide and crisis lifeline
