Waterloo Salvation Army starts Red Kettle Campaign

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Salvation Army bells will now ring outside Waterloo and Cedar Falls stores as it kicks off its iconic Red Kettle Campaign.

The Waterloo/Cedar Falls Salvation Army started its campaign tonight at the Waterloo Black Hawks hockey game at Young Arena against the Tri-City Storm.

The money raised helps fund for toys, food, and other aid for more than 1,200 people in the Cedar Valley.

Salvation Army Major Martin Thies said “All the funds raised during the Christmas and during the holiday season we actually spend all year long for all of our programs our shelter and emergency assistance and our food programs actually so it has a big impact and it’s super important for this community.”

The Red Kettle Campaign is scheduled to end on Christmas Eve.

