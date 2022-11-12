Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Quiet end to the weekend, eye on light snow next week

Expect a quiet end to the weekend with perhaps an appearance by the sun.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are in store for at least several more days of colder conditions, along with a chance for light snow thrown in.

Temperatures tonight drop into the upper 10s and low 20s as skies gradually clear a bit, though expect clouds to build again through the day Sunday. Highs will likely reach the low to mid 30s.

Clouds hang around until a storm system approaches Monday night into Tuesday, when a light snow chance enters the picture. Minor accumulations are possible before activity ends on Wednesday, but a lot depends on the amount of moisture we are able to get into the Midwest and the track of the system. Stay tuned for additional updates as we get closer.

A reinforcing shot of colder air arrives toward next weekend, sending highs into the 20s for a couple of days. A modest bounce-back follows after, but temperatures will stay below normal.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coralville Police are seeking public assistance in identifying an individual who was found in...
Coralville Police identify dependent adult and find caregiver
Jonathan Esparza
Police find vehicle of missing New Hampton man
Brian Morgan from Plainfield IL was one of the individuals charged for his role in the...
Six people charged with video gaming machine thefts in Illinois
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Monticello
Officials identified the subject as Joseph Peavey, who had been reported missing from the...
Person found deceased near railroad in Dubuque County

Latest News

More clouds move in later on Sunday.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, November 12
A wintery start to the weekend
A wintry start to the weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Friday Evening, November 11