Quiet end to the weekend, eye on light snow next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are in store for at least several more days of colder conditions, along with a chance for light snow thrown in.

Temperatures tonight drop into the upper 10s and low 20s as skies gradually clear a bit, though expect clouds to build again through the day Sunday. Highs will likely reach the low to mid 30s.

Clouds hang around until a storm system approaches Monday night into Tuesday, when a light snow chance enters the picture. Minor accumulations are possible before activity ends on Wednesday, but a lot depends on the amount of moisture we are able to get into the Midwest and the track of the system. Stay tuned for additional updates as we get closer.

A reinforcing shot of colder air arrives toward next weekend, sending highs into the 20s for a couple of days. A modest bounce-back follows after, but temperatures will stay below normal.

