Garage destroyed after a Cedar Rapids Fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Firefighters were sent to 1006 East Avenue Northwest after receiving a report of a garage on fire. At the scene, first responders quickly went to work, using hose lines to fight the flames. The garage is a complete loss. The Cedar Rapids Police says that the fire was caused by a wood burning stove. One man was at home during the fire, however he didn’t require medical attention.

The Cedar Rapids Police and Area Ambulance Service both helped the Cedar Rapids Fire Department during the incident.

