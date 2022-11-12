In dry, unreliable weather, Indian farmers restore arid land

Show You Care
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANANTAPUR, India (AP) — In the Anantapur region of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, droughts, low-rainfall and extreme heat are a way of life. An arid region that is home to about 400,000 people, Anantapur and its people are greatly impacted by desertification — the process by which fertile land becomes a desert. Climate change only hastens this transformation.

To counter the process, farmers in the region are restoring land using natural farming methods and encouraging the planting of indigenous trees across the region. Accion Fraterna Ecology Centre, a non-profit based in the region, has provided assistance to more than 60,000 farming families and helped restore 300,000 acres of land in Anantapur.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

