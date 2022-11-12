Show You Care
A delicious alternative to pasta is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer discusses spaghetti squash, a delicious alternative to pasta, in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Nutrition highlights:

  • Low calories (40 calories per cup, cooked), fat, sodium, carbohydrates
  • Naturally gluten free
  • High in fiber, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin C
  • Choose firm, well-shaped squash with a lemon color (if it’s green, it’s under ripe)

