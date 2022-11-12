A delicious alternative to pasta is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Published: Nov. 12, 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer discusses spaghetti squash, a delicious alternative to pasta, in this Fareway Cooking Segment.
Nutrition highlights:
- Low calories (40 calories per cup, cooked), fat, sodium, carbohydrates
- Naturally gluten free
- High in fiber, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin C
- Choose firm, well-shaped squash with a lemon color (if it’s green, it’s under ripe)
