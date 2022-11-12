Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden says the United States will work with a strategically vital coalition of southeast Asian nations to build a region that is free, stable, prosperous and secure. Biden told leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations at a summit in Cambodia on Saturday that together they will build a better future in the region where U.S. rival China is also working to expand its influence.

Biden’s efforts at the ASEAN meeting in Cambodia are meant to lay the groundwork for his highly anticipated meeting next week with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

