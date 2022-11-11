Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Xavier takes down North Scott 38-10, will face Lewis Central in championship rematch

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Xavier football team took down North Scott 38-10 in the Class 4A state semifinal at the UNI-Dome on Thursday.

With the win, the Saints improve to 11-0 on the season and advance to the state title game next week. Xavier will face Lewis Central in a championship rematch Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 PM.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police confirm arrest made in incident on city’s northeast side
Husband shares update on Marion woman recovering from near-fatal accident
Husband shares update on Marion woman recovering from near-fatal accident
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Monticello
Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage
Piper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (DES...
Pieper Lewis back in custody after escape

Latest News

Bliss Beck
Athlete of the Week: Bliss Beck
Iowa scores a school record 115 points in win over Evansville
Iowa scores a school record 115 points in win over Evansville
Xavier
Xavier football heads to 4a championship
Bliss Beck
Athlete of the Week: Bliss Beck