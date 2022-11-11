Xavier takes down North Scott 38-10, will face Lewis Central in championship rematch

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Xavier football team took down North Scott 38-10 in the Class 4A state semifinal at the UNI-Dome on Thursday.

With the win, the Saints improve to 11-0 on the season and advance to the state title game next week. Xavier will face Lewis Central in a championship rematch Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 PM.

