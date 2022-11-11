Upper Iowa University drops tuition from $33,639 to $19,000 next fall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Upper Iowa University is significantly lowering tuition for students next fall. Students who attend UIU full time in Fayette will pay $19,000 per year instead of the current tuition which is more than $33,000 a year.

“It’ll definitely be more of an attention grabber to be able to tell people hey look at our tuition rates,” said Delaney Miller, a Junior.

Like most students on campus, Miller received several scholarships to help with tuition. Now for senior year she knows she’ll be paying less.

“I was honestly very shocked that the tuition was dropping and as low as it was as well. I was here when the tuition was rising so it’s just been nice to be able to see the school do as well as it has been to be able to drop the tuition for not only retuning students but people who are coming in,” Miller said.

As a private school, the University says they typically offer students discounts and scholarships to bring tuition down. Next fall they’re able to drop tuition drastically by making scholarships smaller. But with overall tuition going down more than $14,000 students will still pay less.

“Yes our scholarships are going to be going down but that cost up front is less shocking to a student when they see $19,000 versus $33,639,” Kathy Wenthold explained, Executive Director of Fayette Admissions & Retention at UIU.

Not every student will get to experience the lower rate. Senior Jade Martin will be graduating this school year.

“I was a little jealous that I won’t get to experience that, have that little reduction to what I’ve had the last four years,” Martin told us.

But she says it will benefit the school going forward when attracting new students to campus.

“Compared to like Iowa or Iowa State their tuition was much lower than what we were because we’re a private school so I think us lowering it down will really help even the playing field between public schools and private universities,” said Martin.

The new tuition rate will apply to both in and out of state students. It will also be much lower than other private schools in the state such as Luther, Wartburg and Coe, all of which cost around $50,000 per year.

“We also understand that there is a climate out nationally that says higher education cost is getting out of control. We’ve always been affordable but now we want to make sure people see up front that we are affordable,” said Wenthold.

