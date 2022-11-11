Two injured in Black Hawk County crash

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Black Hawk County on Thursday.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Highway 63 between Mount Vernon Road and Bennington Road.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled, and the driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver had minor injuries but did not need medical attention.

