Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Two injured in Black Hawk County crash

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Black Hawk County on Thursday.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Highway 63 between Mount Vernon Road and Bennington Road.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled, and the driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver had minor injuries but did not need medical attention.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband shares update on Marion woman recovering from near-fatal accident
Husband shares update on Marion woman recovering from near-fatal accident
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Monticello
Officials identified the subject as Joseph Peavey, who had been reported missing from the...
Person found deceased near railroad in Dubuque County
Cedar Rapids police confirm arrest made in incident on city’s northeast side
Mount Mercy shooting
Cedar Rapids teen charged in alleged shooting, injuring Mount Mercy student

Latest News

Veterans Day
Eastern Iowa honors those who served in the armed forces on Veterans Day
Friday is Veterans Day, and people around the country will celebrate past and present U.S....
Hy-Vee hosts annual free Veterans Day breakfast
The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls will add a new four-year degree for future...
Univ. of Northern Iowa to add nursing program
We now know the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash involving a deer in Monticello.
Authorities release name of motorcyclist killed in crash with deer