Two displaced after house fire in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were displaced after a fire in and around a clothes dryer caused significant heat and smoke damage throughout their one-story home Friday morning.

Firefighters said they responded to the fire in the 1300 block of M Avenue NE just after 10 a.m.

The two people were not at home at the time of the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

No injuries were reported.

