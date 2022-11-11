Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Two displaced after house fire in Cedar Rapids

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department logo
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department logo(CRFD)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were displaced after a fire in and around a clothes dryer caused significant heat and smoke damage throughout their one-story home Friday morning.

Firefighters said they responded to the fire in the 1300 block of M Avenue NE just after 10 a.m.

The two people were not at home at the time of the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband shares update on Marion woman recovering from near-fatal accident
Husband shares update on Marion woman recovering from near-fatal accident
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Monticello
Officials identified the subject as Joseph Peavey, who had been reported missing from the...
Person found deceased near railroad in Dubuque County
Cedar Rapids police confirm arrest made in incident on city’s northeast side
Coralville Police are seeking public assistance in identifying an individual who was found in...
Coralville Police looking to identify dependent adult and find caregiver

Latest News

FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb.
Unions, Iowa National Guard criticize Union Pacific for denying Veterans Day off for Vets
Iowans are honoring veterans on Veterans Day, including at one ceremony at the Dubuque Ice...
Veterans Day Ceremony held at Dubuque Ice Arena
President Joe Biden spoke to representatives from around the world at the U.N. Climate Change...
President Biden announces new spending on clean energy initiatives
Exercise is beneficial for everyone, but new research shows it has unique benefits for women.
New research shows increasing physical activity likely to reduce risk of breast cancer