Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Slain rapper Takeoff to be remembered at Atlanta arena

FILE - Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on ...
FILE - Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22, 2019.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Fans will gather Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up.

State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, is hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper’s life and music. Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley. A woman and another man were also wounded during the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Free tickets to the memorial service were available to Georgia residents, but State Farm Arena said the event reached capacity and fans without tickets should not come downtown.

The venue did not release a program for the event. Emails to representatives for the arena and Migos’ record label, Motown, were not immediately returned.

The Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos also included Takeoff’s uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. All three were largely raised by Takeoff’s mother in an Atlanta suburb.

Migos broke out nearly a decade ago with the 2013 hit “Versace,” which hit even greater heights in popularity through a Drake remix.

Takeoff was the youngest of the group and often considered to be its most laidback member.

Instead of flowers or gifts, his family has asked that people make donations to The Rocket Foundation, which was established in Takeoff’s honor and aims to prevent gun violence, according to its website.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police confirm arrest made in incident on city’s northeast side
Husband shares update on Marion woman recovering from near-fatal accident
Husband shares update on Marion woman recovering from near-fatal accident
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Monticello
Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage
Piper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (DES...
Pieper Lewis back in custody after escape

Latest News

FILE -The nation’s first, and only, female speaker could be forced to relinquish the gavel if...
Pelosi faces uncertain future weeks after attack on husband
Veterans could get a grant to start their own small businesses under this bill proposal
Veterans could get a grant to start their own small businesses under this bill proposal
FILE - A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees...
Twitter’s gray ‘official’ labels return for some accounts
Iowa scores a school record 115 points in win over Evansville
Iowa scores a school record 115 points in win over Evansville