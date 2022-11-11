Show You Care
Six people charged with video gaming machine thefts in Illinois

Brian Morgan from Plainfield IL was one of the individuals charged for his role in the burglaries.(Arizona's Family)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Illinois (KCRG) - On August 12th, 2022 the Illinois Attorney General’s Office convened a grand jury in Lee County which handed down 99 indictments against 6 individuals in connection to a slew of burglaries of video gaming machines across the state.

A task force was created by law enforcement personnel across the state to investigate the burglaries.

Brian Morgan from Plainfield IL was one of the individuals charged for his role in the burglaries. He was charged with 1 count of theft, 2 counts of money laundering, and 25 counts of burglary.

