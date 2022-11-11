Police find vehicle of missing New Hampton man

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are still asking for public help after a 30-year-old man went missing several weeks ago.

Police say Jonathan Henry Esparza was last seen leaving his residence on the way to visit a friend’s house on October 20th, 2022.

On November 11th, New Hampton Police say that Esparza’s vehicle has been located, but that Esparza is still considered missing.

Esparza is a 6′2″ white male that weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hampton Police at 641-394-3241.

