Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Police find vehicle of missing New Hampton man

Jonathan Esparza
Jonathan Esparza(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are still asking for public help after a 30-year-old man went missing several weeks ago.

Police say Jonathan Henry Esparza was last seen leaving his residence on the way to visit a friend’s house on October 20th, 2022.

On November 11th, New Hampton Police say that Esparza’s vehicle has been located, but that Esparza is still considered missing.

Esparza is a 6′2″ white male that weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hampton Police at 641-394-3241.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband shares update on Marion woman recovering from near-fatal accident
Husband shares update on Marion woman recovering from near-fatal accident
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Monticello
Officials identified the subject as Joseph Peavey, who had been reported missing from the...
Person found deceased near railroad in Dubuque County
Cedar Rapids police confirm arrest made in incident on city’s northeast side
Coralville Police are seeking public assistance in identifying an individual who was found in...
Coralville Police identify dependent adult and find caregiver

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Dubuque man sentenced to 50 years in prison for deadly car crash
Downtown Iowa City restaurant patio.
Iowa City considering expanding sidewalk cafes citywide
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb.
Unions, Iowa National Guard criticize Union Pacific for denying Veterans Day off for Vets