Iowa City food vendor says robbery might be targeted

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - ‘Griddle Me This’ is a food vendor that frequents the Iowa City Farmer’s Market and caters various local events.

Matt and Liz Georges have put years into their restaurant on wheels. On Monday, they worst fear came true.

“We were on our way to cater a breakfast for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team and had everything. I came down to go pick up the trailer and saw the lock was cut on the ground and the trailer was missing,” said Matt Georges.

Now, they are experiencing many emotions as they try and figure out how to recover nearly $15,000 worth of supplies.

“There were even other trailers in the parking lot and they weren’t messed with,” said Liz Georges.

Not only do they feel frustrated, hurt, and shocked, but they are also grateful.

Liz’s workplace, Encompass Real Estate Group, started an online fundraiser to help the couple.

“Liz is an integral part of our team and just an amazing person and so is her husband Matt. Just griddle me this in general, they’re in the community. With everything that they do, it wasn’t even a question of should we help them it was just like let’s get this going right here right now,” said Channing Smith with Encompass Real Estate.

People have already donated more than $10,000. The Go Fund Me page will remain up until they can reach their intended goal of $15,000.

In the mean time, Liz and Matt are in touch with police. And friends, family members, and patrons of their business are keeping an eye on other online market places to see if the thieves attempt and sell some of their supplies.

“We’re rallying. we’re still planning to do those catering gigs that we have on the books. And then we will be here at the holiday market at the rec center next month in December,” said Liz and Matt.

