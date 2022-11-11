Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Iowa City considering expanding sidewalk cafes citywide

By Adam Carros
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sidewalk cafes may start showing up in more parts of Iowa City next Spring.

The Iowa City City Council is scheduled to vote next week on an ordinance to allow sidewalk cafes in more parts of the city. Right now, those sidewalk eateries are only allowed in the downtown and Riverfront Crossings areas. The proposed ordinance would allow them anywhere for establishments that do not hold a liquor license, though the city manager may also set limits on hours of operations, too.

The City Council had discussed expanding sidewalk cafes at its work session in September. The Iowa City Downtown District had asked for looser rules and fees for sidewalk cafes to encourage more of them. Several Restaurant owners had also petitioned the city council earlier this year to loosen rules for sidewalk cafes.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband shares update on Marion woman recovering from near-fatal accident
Husband shares update on Marion woman recovering from near-fatal accident
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Monticello
Officials identified the subject as Joseph Peavey, who had been reported missing from the...
Person found deceased near railroad in Dubuque County
Cedar Rapids police confirm arrest made in incident on city’s northeast side
Coralville Police are seeking public assistance in identifying an individual who was found in...
Coralville Police looking to identify dependent adult and find caregiver

Latest News

Dubuque man sentenced to 50 years in prison for deadly car crash
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb.
Unions, Iowa National Guard criticize Union Pacific for denying Veterans Day off for Vets
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department logo
Two displaced after house fire in Cedar Rapids
Iowans are honoring veterans on Veterans Day, including at one ceremony at the Dubuque Ice...
Veterans Day Ceremony held at Dubuque Ice Arena