Iowa City considering expanding sidewalk cafes citywide

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sidewalk cafes may start showing up in more parts of Iowa City next Spring.

The Iowa City City Council is scheduled to vote next week on an ordinance to allow sidewalk cafes in more parts of the city. Right now, those sidewalk eateries are only allowed in the downtown and Riverfront Crossings areas. The proposed ordinance would allow them anywhere for establishments that do not hold a liquor license, though the city manager may also set limits on hours of operations, too.

The City Council had discussed expanding sidewalk cafes at its work session in September. The Iowa City Downtown District had asked for looser rules and fees for sidewalk cafes to encourage more of them. Several Restaurant owners had also petitioned the city council earlier this year to loosen rules for sidewalk cafes.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.