HARDY, Sam Hunt, Limp Bizkit to perform at Mississippi Valley Fair

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - HARDY, Sam Hunt and Limp Bizkit are set to perform at the Mississippi Valley Fair, officials announced Friday.

Sam Hunt is scheduled to perform on Aug. 1, Limp Bizkit on Aug. 5 and HARDY on Aug. 6.

According to a Facebook post, Jimmie Allen is scheduled as a pre-fair concert on July 31.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors and Sponsors this special pre-fair bonus concert is included with your 2023 fair fun card purchase as a thank you for your loyalty to the MVF over the years,” fair officials said in a Facebook post.

The last three days of the fair will be announced at a later date, according to fair officials.

The Mississippi Valley fair will be Aug. 1-6.

2023 Grandstand Line-up:

Monday, July 31: Pre-fair concert with Jimmie Allen

Tuesday, Aug. 1: Sam Hunt

Wednesday, Aug. 2 TBA

Thursday, Aug. 3 TBA

Friday, Aug 4 TBA

Saturday, Aug. 5 Limp Bizkit

Sunday, Aug. 6 HARDY

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.