Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

HARDY, Sam Hunt, Limp Bizkit to perform at Mississippi Valley Fair

(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - HARDY, Sam Hunt and Limp Bizkit are set to perform at the Mississippi Valley Fair, officials announced Friday.

Sam Hunt is scheduled to perform on Aug. 1, Limp Bizkit on Aug. 5 and HARDY on Aug. 6.

According to a Facebook post, Jimmie Allen is scheduled as a pre-fair concert on July 31.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors and Sponsors this special pre-fair bonus concert is included with your 2023 fair fun card purchase as a thank you for your loyalty to the MVF over the years,” fair officials said in a Facebook post.

The last three days of the fair will be announced at a later date, according to fair officials.

The Mississippi Valley fair will be Aug. 1-6.

2023 Grandstand Line-up:

  • Monday, July 31: Pre-fair concert with Jimmie Allen
  • Tuesday, Aug. 1: Sam Hunt
  • Wednesday, Aug. 2 TBA
  • Thursday, Aug. 3 TBA
  • Friday, Aug 4 TBA
  • Saturday, Aug. 5 Limp Bizkit
  • Sunday, Aug. 6 HARDY

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband shares update on Marion woman recovering from near-fatal accident
Husband shares update on Marion woman recovering from near-fatal accident
Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer in Monticello
Officials identified the subject as Joseph Peavey, who had been reported missing from the...
Person found deceased near railroad in Dubuque County
Cedar Rapids police confirm arrest made in incident on city’s northeast side
Coralville Police are seeking public assistance in identifying an individual who was found in...
Coralville Police looking to identify dependent adult and find caregiver

Latest News

Dubuque man sentenced to 50 years in prison for deadly car crash
Downtown Iowa City restaurant patio.
Iowa City considering expanding sidewalk cafes citywide
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb.
Unions, Iowa National Guard criticize Union Pacific for denying Veterans Day off for Vets
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department logo
Two displaced after house fire in Cedar Rapids
Iowans are honoring veterans on Veterans Day, including at one ceremony at the Dubuque Ice...
Veterans Day Ceremony held at Dubuque Ice Arena