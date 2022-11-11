Dubuque man sentenced to 50 years in prison for deadly car crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge sentenced a Dubuque man to 50 years in prison Thursday for a deadly car crash that happened last year.

Branden Authement was convicted of homicide by vehicle OWI, serious injury by vehicle, and theft.

A criminal complaint shows he stole a vehicle from a gas station in Dubuque on December 5, 2021.

He’s convicted of driving recklessly, speeding up to 83 miles per hour, before crashing into another car at the intersection of 5th and Central.

Nancy Meisenburg was a passenger in the other vehicle and died. The driver was also hurt.

Testing showed Authement was high on methamphetamine at the time.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.