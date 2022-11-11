Coralville Police looking to identify dependent adult and find caregiver
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville Police are seeking public assistance in identifying an individual who was found in the area of 21st Avenue Place.
Police say he is a dependent adult and they are looking for assistance in locating his caregiver.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coralville Police Department at 319-356-6800.
UPDATE: Officers have been able to successfully identify this subject and his caregiver. We greatly appreciate your prompt assistance with this case.
