Coralville Police looking to identify dependent adult and find caregiver

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville Police are seeking public assistance in identifying an individual who was found in the area of 21st Avenue Place.

Police say he is a dependent adult and they are looking for assistance in locating his caregiver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coralville Police Department at 319-356-6800.

UPDATE: Officers have been able to successfully identify this subject and his caregiver.  We greatly appreciate your prompt assistance with this case.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

